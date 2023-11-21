The latest Black Friday deals will get you insane discounts on some of SteelSeries’ best gaming peripherals, where you will find anything you want to upgrade your battle station.

Savings start with the SteelSeries Aerox 3, now selling for just $34 after picking up a very compelling 43 percent discount. This super light gaming mouse is perfect for those taking their first steps in the gaming world, as it will deliver a fast and affordable experience with an 8,500 CPI TrueMove Core Optical Sensor, water resistance, and an extremely lightweight design that comes in at 59g. The only downside about this baby is that it comes with a wired connection, which isn’t that bad, considering that its super mesh cable will allow for quick swipes and rapid movements with minimal drag.

SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset $60 $100 Save $40

SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset is perfect for those who own several gaming consoles, as it is compatible with anything launched after the PlayStation 4. $60 at Amazon

Of course, you can also consider picking up a new SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless, which sells for $100 after receiving a $40 discount, making it an excellent option for those who want to get rid of cables. It features an 18,000 CPI TrueMove Air Optical sensor and outstanding battery life with more than 180 hours of regular use without RGB lighting.

You will also find excellent savings on the SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset, now available for $60 with $40 in instant savings. This headset will deliver signature Arctis sound, which will be great for any gaming session, and its ClearCast Gen 2 microphone will also make the experience more enjoyable for your friends. And if you want to take your audio experience to the next level, you can also consider picking up the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset, now going for $251, thanks to a $29 discount.

We just highlighted some of the latest deals available from Amazon.com, but you can get very attractive savings on microphones, keyboards, and more at Amazon.com. You can also head over to SteelSeries.com, where you might even find deals shaving up to 50 percent on select products. But act fast before they sell out.