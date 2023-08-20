We have outstanding offers ready for anyone who enjoys an immersive gaming experience with killer audio, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you 30 percent instant savings on a new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Multi-platform gaming and mobile headset, which now sells for just $125. The Arctis Nova 7X normally sells for $180, meaning you will score $55 in instant savings, which is more than enough to get you a couple of new games for your Xbox, PS, and more. The best part is that even though these headphones were designed for the Xbox, it’s completely compatible with other gaming consoles.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X $130 $180 Save $50 The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X features the company’s Nova Acoustic System, with an AI-powered noise-canceling microphone, 360-degree Spatial Audio to hear and feel the action from every direction, simultaneous connectivity to two devices, and more. $130 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X features the company’s Nova Acoustic System, with an AI-powered noise-canceling microphone, 360-degree Spatial Audio to hear and feel the action from every direction, simultaneous wireless 2.4GHz connectivity plus Bluetooth, which will let you hear your game and mobile audio at the same time, and a long-lasting battery life that will give you up to 38 hours of non-stop gaming, which is great if you don’t believe that sleep, eating or going to the toilet is important.

And, of course, you can also get a new bee Headphone Stand to place your headset when you’re not using it. This normally sells for $14, but today’s offers will let you add one to your cart for $9, which translates to 36 percent in instant savings. And suppose you’re looking for more alternatives. In that case, you can also check out Corsair’s HS80 RGB Wireless Multi-platform Gaming Headset, which now sells for $120 after receiving a 20 percent discount, representing $30 in instant savings.

You can also consider checking out the latest discount applied to Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones, which now sell for $200, which come with $30 off. This may not be the best gaming headset, but it will also do the job, and it will also deliver outstanding audio quality. It comes packed with 50 hours of battery life, and it works with any Bluetooth-enabled device.