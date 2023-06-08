Amazon’s latest offers will get you great savings on some of the best gaming peripherals around, which also means that you will find products from SteelSeries, Razer, Logitech, and more with very affordable price tags. Savings start with the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset, which now sells for $130 thanks to a 28 percent discount. This headset normally goes for $180, meaning that you get $50 instant savings, and you get a very comfortable and light design, perfect for non-stop gaming, and its 38 hours of battery life will keep you going on for as long as you can. You also get fast charging capabilities in case you run out of juice, and it is compatible with your PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and more.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset also supports 360-degree Spatial Audio to feel in the actions at all times, and its dual audio streams will let you connect two audio sources at the same time so you can hear your favorite in-game tunes and have a call with your friends or squad to organize an attack better. Finally, the AI-powered noise-canceling microphone will get rid of background noise, so your voice will always be clean and easy to hear. Of course, you can also opt for a more affordable alternative with the SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset, now going for $150 with $50 instant savings. This model features lossless 2.4GHz audio, more than 20 hours of battery life, and it’s also compatible with the best and latest gaming consoles and your PC.

The SteelSeries Arena 7 Illuminated 2.1 Desktop Gaming Speakers are also on sale, and they’re a perfect option for anyone who lives alone or works from home. They are currently listed for $240 with $60 instant savings, with more than enough power and audio customization to enhance your experience with Sonar Software.

SteelSeries also sells excellent gaming keyboards, and you can now get your hands on the new Apex 9 TKL for just $110 with $30 instant savings. This keyboard ditches the Numpad to achieve a smaller, easy-to-carry design, and it arrives with optical switches, RGB customization, and an aluminum alloy frame that makes it feel premium.

If you want a full-size keyboard, I suggest you check out the Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard, now selling for $140 with $50 instant savings. Still, suppose you’re willing to spend more. In that case, I strongly recommend you pick up a new Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now sells for $170 thanks to a very compelling 26 percent discount.