We start this week’s outstanding offers with one of the best wireless headsets I’ve tried, as the SteelSeries Arctis 9X is currently receiving a massive 48 percent discount. This powerful and comfortable wireless gaming headset comes with Integrated Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth connectivity, and up to 20 hours of battery life. It’s more than compatible with the Xbox One and the latest iteration of Microsoft’s gaming console, so you will be able to get excellent audio regardless of having the Xbox Series S or the Series X. You can also connect it to your PC or any mobile device via Bluetooth.

The SteelSeries Actis 9X will also get you a Clearcast Microphone thanks to its bidirectional design that’s also used by aircraft carrier deck cries for outstanding noise canceling, so your voice will sound crystal clear, and the best part is that you can pick up your headset for just $100. Now, if you’re looking to get another option that will connect to other gaming consoles, remember that you can also pick up a new SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset for $160, thanks to a $20 discount.

Another excellent option comes from Sony, as its INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Canceling Gaming Headset comes in at $250 thanks to a 17 percent discount, which represents $50 in instant savings. This headset features 360 Spatial Sound, dual sensor noise-canceling tech, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you playing non-stop for up to 32 hours.

Finally, you can use these savings to make your setup look even better with Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED Wall Lights, which do not sell for just $80 when you add the $50 coupon to the product’s landing page. Or get the Govee Gaming Light for Monitor G1 for 24-26-inch monitors for just $38 and score 37 percent savings. You can complete your setup with the Govee Glide LED Wall Lights, now available for $48 with $20 savings with the on-page coupon.