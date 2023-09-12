We have excellent news for any gamer out there who wants to upgrade their battle station, as there are some great discounts on some of SteelSeries’ best gaming peripherals. Savings start with the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard that now sells for $110 thanks to a 39 percent discount. This model typically goes for $180, meaning that you will score $70 in instant savings.

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKS is fully customizable with OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic switches, and it’s one of the fastest keyboards you can get. You also have the chance to program two different actions to the same key, meaning that you can walk with your characters with a light touch of the keys or make a run for it with a deep press. The best part is that its TKL design makes this keyboard better and easy to move around, in case you want to enjoy your new games on the go. You can also choose to pick up the latest 2023 iteration of the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard, which now sells for $140 after picking up a 26 percent discount. This model is currently one of the world’s fastest keyboards. It comes with adjustable actuation, an OLED screen, PBT keycaps, and USB-C connectivity.

Another great steal from SteelSeries comes with the new Arctics Nova 7X multi-platform gaming and mobile headset that now sells for $125 after receiving a very compelling 30 percent discount. This outstanding headset with Nova Acoustic System will connect simultaneously to two devices, meaning that you will be able to hear your game clearly while you talk with your friends over at Discord, or you can even use the other connection to listen to music, podcasts, or take calls without an issue. They’re also great because they will deliver up to 38 hours of battery life, and they’re also an excellent choice because you can get up to six hours of battery life after a short 15-minute charge.

You can also get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X in White if you head over to steelseries.com, as this newly announced color option is already up for grabs at $180. This model includes the same features as its regular variant, so you have to be very sure you want a new pair of headphones in White, as this color might not be the best option for most. The Jabra Elite 3 in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are also on sale, and even though they’re not gaming-focused, they will also deliver outstanding audio for just $51, thanks to a very attractive 37 percent discount.