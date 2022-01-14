SteelSeries Apex Pro, Corsair gaming keyboards, and other gaming peripherals are on sale

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of gaming peripherals currently on sale, starting with the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is receiving a 23 percent discount that translates to $45 savings for those interested in getting their hands on this amazing keyboard. You can pick up one at Amazon.com for $155, or you can get the same keyboard over at Adorama, as it is now listed for $185 after seeing a $15 discount, but you will also get 185 Reward Points upon purchase.

Suppose you are looking for more gaming keyboards options. In that case, you can also consider the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for just $126 after a 21 percent discount that will get you $34 savings. This model comes with linear and quiet Cherry MX switches and RGB LED backlighting. If you want a more affordable option, you can also check out the CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO that is a great choice, and it will only set you back $40 after a $10 discount. And if you are looking for a small and light keyboard for gaming on the go, you can also purchase the Corsair K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that goes for $90 after an 18 percent discount that will get you $20 savings.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro wireless gaming mouse is also on sale. You can pick one up for $68 after a $12 discount on its standard charging version, while the Qi wireless charging option will cost you $70 after a $20 discount.

If you’re not into gaming mice, you can also consider the Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse that is now available for $67 after a $33 discount, or pick up a Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse for just $24 after an $11 discount. Other deals include the Govee Immersion TV LED Backlights with Camera, which is now available for $63.02 after adding the on-page coupon that will score you $10 extra savings after its current $13 percent discount. And you can also pick up a new Samsung Electronics 980 PRO SSD with Heatsink 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Hard Drive that is compatible with the PS5 for $200 after a $50 discount.