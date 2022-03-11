Windows 10 drivers are now available for the Steam Deck

Valve announced that users who wish to use Windows 10 as their preferred operating system can now do so, as the company just made the Windows 10 drivers available to everyone. The drivers offer compatibility and hardware support for the Steam Deck, but it’s worth noting that Windows 11 isn’t yet supported. Valve said that Windows 11 support and drivers are currently in the works, and it will be available at a later date with a BIOS update that will enable TPM support, which is a requirement for Windows 11.

In the blog post, Valve officially confirmed that users can now install Windows 10 on their Steam Decks, and while the device is capable of dual-booting two operating systems, that isn’t ready yet, and users will have to switch back and forth if they want to use different operating systems. Valve also confirmed the drivers it supports, such as the GPU, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, and Audio drivers are still in the works with AMD and other parties. The company claimed that users will still be able to use Bluetooth or USB-C audio with Windows on Deck.

Valve also shared some additional resources on how users can attempt to recover their Steam Deck if they come across any issues. You can find these recovery instructions here.

Steam Deck is a portable handheld device that allows users to play full-fledged PC titles on-the-go. The device is equipped with a custom AMD APU featuring 4-cores and 8-thread CPUs, paired with 8 RDNA 2 compute units for the GPU, and 16GB of RAM. It’s a powerful device, and it can play most AAA titles in medium settings. Valve also recently shared when it intends to ship out pre-orders, and many early adopters have already received their units.