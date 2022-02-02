Steam Deck already has more than 100 verified and playable games

Valve officially announced its first portable gaming console, the Steam Deck in July, 2021. The company promised that the console would be able to run AAA titles, mainly games that are already available to be played on PC. The company also recently confirmed that devices would start shipping out to customers by the end of February.

Valve also launched a Steam Deck Verified program that aimed at testing already existing and future games on the Steam Deck, to ensure that they are playable. Each individually tested game receives a score at the end, which will help gamers know whether their favorite games are supported by default, or if they’re unspotted for various reasons.

A fan, who goes by the name Avery, managed to scrape the Steam database, who confirmed that Steam has already checked hundreds of games, and verified more than 100 titles to work on the new Steam Deck. Currently, the database says that a total of 258 games were tested, 112 of which are verified to be fully playable. 108 games received an orange score, which means that although the game is playable, the user might have to configure the settings or select different layouts in order to make the most out of a game. Games marked with the red color will show unsupported games, of which there are 38 at the moment. Most of the unsupported titles are not working due to the Anti Cheat configuration used by the publishers, or because they do not support Virtual Reality (VR). The verified games list includes the likes of Cuphead, Deathloop, Death Stranding, Portal 2, LIMBO, Life is Strange 2, HITMAN, and many more.

The Steam Deck has a 7-inch 1280 x 800 display, and it runs Steam OS 3.0, based on Arch Linux. It has an AMD Zen-based 4-core CPU, and GPU based on AMD’s RDNA 2 artchituecture. The handheld gaming machine has 16GB of RAM, and it can be configured up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.