Well, it seems that the Nintendo Switch has some real competition now. Valve has recently announced the new Steam Deck, a new handheld console for your PC that comes with a dock so that you can play your games on larger displays.

Valve has officially entered the handheld market with the Steam Deck, a handheld PC that can play your Steam PC library anywhere you go. This new portable console or portable gaming pc features a 7-inch touch display, trackpads, gyro controls, and three different storage options. And you will also get enough battery power to play non-stop for up to 8 hours.

Introducing Steam Deck: powerful, portable PC gaming starting at $399. Designed by Valve, powered by Steam. Shipping December 2021. Learn more at https://t.co/ZOTx3KUCVK and reserve yours tomorrow. #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/jcgbaKfT9c — Steam (@Steam) July 15, 2021

The new Steam Deck looks like a larger Nintendo Switch console, but it offers more, as it will deliver the power and performance of a full gaming PC. It runs a tweaked version of SteamOS that offers a new console-like interface and easy navigation of the Steam Store and the Steam library. At the same time, it offers access to a computer desktop which will allow you to install any third-party application, including non-Steam games or launchers.

Inside the Steam Deck, you get a custom AMD APU featuring a 4-core, 8-thread CPU paired with 8 RDNA 2 compute units for the GPU and 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM, which makes it more powerful than the Nintendo Switch. You also get Bluetooth support so that you can connect any pair of wireless earphones to your console.

Now, if you’re interested in getting a Steam Deck, you will have to pay $399 for the entry-level variant with 64GB of storage. The 256GB variant and the 512GB storage will go for $529 and $649, respectively, with only the last model getting an anti-glare etched glass screen treatment. But don’t worry, you also get expandable storage via Micro SD Cards. Shipments will start in December 2021, so you will have to wait a bit before you can get your hands on one.

