The Sennheiser HD 450BT were launched above $200. Soon after, they were selling for $199.99 and then $150 (sometimes). Now, on the occasion of Black Friday, the wireless Bluetooth headphones have gone down to $99.99! That’s straight 50% off on one of the best sounding headphones in the segment. This is a steal deal!

These headphones offer necessities from active noise cancellation to terrific battery life and good sound quality. They feature an all-plastic build but do not feel cheap. The plastic is smooth and condensed. Further, the Sennheiser HD 450BT weigh only 238 grams. I wore them for a stretch of three hours straight without feeling the need to take them off. The clamping force is tight enough without becoming uncomfortable.

The Sennheiser HD 450BT supports SBC, AAC, APTx, and APTx-LL, which helps lower the latency that at times wireless headphones suffer. I had no latency problems while watching videos on Netflix, YouTube, or Prime. Further, connection stability is good and I was able to listen to music while doing the dishes when my phone was kept in the other room 15 meters away.

The sound performance is smooth, detailed, and the instruments don’t get lost in the mix. The Sennheiser HD 450BT feature ANC, which is uncommon for a headphone priced under $150 (you are now getting it for $99.99). Moreover, it can deliver up to 30 hours of playback time with ANC-on on a single charge. The battery life on these is excellent. It takes about two hours to charge from zero to full.

With up-to-date tech like Bluetooth 5.0, APTx-LL, USB Type-C, and excellent battery life, good sound quality, and above-average ANC, the Sennheiser HD 450BT are an excellent deal for $100! Go grab them.