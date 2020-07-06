Long gone are the days when you needed to memorize endless lines of HTML in order to build a truly great and responsive website. Thanks to the WordPress revolution, pretty much anyone can make a pro-level website from scratch without writing a single line of code, and each new version of WordPress only becomes more powerful.

The WordPress ft Elementor & WooCoomerce Master Class Bundle will get you up to speed with the latest and greatest elements of this comprehensive web-building platform, and it’s on sale for over 95% off at just $29.99 today.

With seven courses and 14 hours of content, this training package will teach you everything you need to know in order to build a variety of websites using WordPress and several third-party pug-ins.

Whether you’re trying to become a professional web developer or simply want to create a site for your business, this content will teach how to create immersive user interfaces, how to work with a wide range of digital media, how to build sites that work across multiple devices without issue, and more.

This bundle also comes with a course that’s dedicated to demystifying the immensely popular plugin known as Elementor—an essential tool when it comes to fine-tuning the details and aesthetics of your side without having to write code. You’ll even learn how to create online payment portals through WooCommerce.

Embrace the WordPress revolution with the WordPress ft Elementor & WooCoomerce Master Class Bundle for just $29.99—over 95% off its usual price today.

