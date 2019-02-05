There are 66 million smart speakers in the U.S.; these are the players

According to a recent CIRP study, cited by 9to5mac, there are 66 million smart speakers in the U.S. install base. The number is up from 36 million, comparing December 2018 to December 2017.

Out of the total, the study reveals that Amazon‘s Echo takes up 70% of the install base. Meanwhile, Google‘s Home speakers account for 24% of the total. Interestingly, Apple‘s HomePod is gaining traction with a 6% of the install base, which roughly translates to 4 million devices.

From the speakers branded Amazon and Google, the majority is taken up by the Home mini and Echo Dot, which are all products that are cheaper, around $50. Compared to that, Apple’s HomePod is probably the best selling speaker above $300. Because of the price factor, Apple will have a hard time gaining traction and market share in a market dominated by competitors’ products at a fraction of the price.