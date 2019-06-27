Huawei secured 50 5G contracts, deployed 150,000 base stations

At MWC Shanghai 2019, Huawei deputy chairman Ken Hu talked about where the company is related to 5G. After touching briefly and indirectly on the U.S. blacklist matter — thanking the press for the attention — he said that Huawei managed to secure 50 5G contracts. For those, it already deployed more than 150,000 base stations.

Additionally, he reiterated Huawei’s 5G efforts, and how the company started investing in 5G “from the year 2010 when there was commercial deployment of 4G“. Now the company owns a portfolio of more than 2,570 patents, representing 20 percent of the global total around the technology. “When Huawei was doing 5G R&D, we were confronted with many unprecedented situations”, he added.