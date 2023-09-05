Wear OS 4 promises a lot of new advanced features and optimizations for Android smartwatches, and there’s a lot to be excited about. You’ve come to the right place if you’re wondering whether your existing smartwatch will receive the update, and what the new features are in the latest Wear OS 4 platform. Here’s everything you need to know about Wear OS 4, and we also have a small list of compatible devices that already sport the latest software.

What’s new in Wear OS 4?

Google unveiled the Wear OS 4 platform during its Google I/O developer conference. The new operating system brings several improvements to the wearable world, including significant optimizations and improvements to extend the battery life, the ability to reset and backup smartwatches, and the most overdue feature – users will no longer have to reset their smartwatches to connect their wearables to another smartphone.

The new Wear OS 4 update also adds new apps for Gmail and Google Calendar, making it easier to manage events, see schedules, or reply to emails right on your wrist. The new OS will also allow users to control their smart home devices using the Home applications, and WhatsApp and other popular companies will provide even more extensive support on the platform.

Google and Samsung also teamed up to help developers create a brand-new Watch Face format that’ll hopefully provide even more customization and personalization options, providing even more options without draining the battery.

When will you get Wear OS 4?

Pocketnow / Adam Z. Lein

Given the troubled launch of Wear OS 3 and later the Wear OS 3.5 updates from the likes of Mobvoi, Fossil, and many other manufacturers, there’s a possibility that many existing smartwatches will not receive the update anytime soon. We can only hope that all of these manufacturers are trying their best to keep their devices up-to-date, and that they’ll provide a timely update this year. That said, only time will tell, and we’ll update this post when we hear back from OEMs regarding their update timelines.

Wear OS 4 officially launched first on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 & Watch 6 Classic smartwatches based on July 26. Galaxy watches are receiving the new One UI 5 Watch update will be based on Wear OS 4, and the update will bring additional features. As expected, Samsung launched the first Wear OS 4 compatible smartwatches, and we expect Google to follow suit later this year alongside other OEMs.

List of Wear OS 4 smartwatches

Samsung

As of right now, the list of Wear OS 4 running smartwatches is very slim, and Samsung is the only manufacturer that has already released the new platform for its devices. At the time of writing this post, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 series have already received the update. The older Galaxy Watch 4 series has received the update recently, and the rollout will likely take a few weeks. That said, the update will roll out to all of these smartwatches.

Google

Google hasn’t provided a timeline for when its Pixel Watch will receive the update, but we expect the update any time from now. There’s a chance Google will roll out the Wear OS 4 update during its Made By Google Fall event, where the company is rumored to launch the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 2.

Other manufacturers

We haven’t heard anything from other manufacturers regarding their update schedule. Still, we expect Citizen, Diesel, Fossil, Micheal Kors, Mobvoi, Montblanc, Skagen, and Tag Heuer to update some of their existing Wear OS 3 running smartwatches in the near future.