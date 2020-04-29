The outbreak of the coronavirus has upended the work lives of millions of Americans—forcing them to forgo their usual routines and think outside of the box when it comes to earning an income. This means that if you’ve ever been even remotely interested in starting a business from the comfort of your own home, you’ll likely never have a better chance to do so than right now.

The 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit Bundle has everything you need in order to take advantage of this unexpected turn of events and turn your business ideas into a reality, and it’s available for over 95% off at just $39.99.

With sixteen courses and over 30 hours of training that covers everything from freelancing and copy-writing to team management and accounting practices, this bundle will help you build, manage, and promote your business from scratch.

You’ll learn how to work as an in-demand freelance writer through training that teaches you how to write captivating copy for a variety of mediums and genres, how to add people to your team through management tactics that bring out their best work, how to leverage a plethora of social media platforms in order to build your brand online, and more.

There’s also detailed instruction that walks you through every stage of selling your products on go-to retailing sites like Amazon and eBay, and there are plenty of helpful resources to keep you on track along the way.

Take advantage of your time at home by building your very own business with the 2020 Ultimate Work From Home Starter Kit Bundle for just $39.99—over 95% off its usual price today.

Prices are subject to change.