Star Wars: Jedi Challenges expands with Dark Side and Kylo Ren Lightsaber
If you’ve bought the Lenovo Mirage augmented headset and have been playing Star Wars: Jedi Challenges for the past year with your virtually-augmented Lightsaber, you’ll have more to play for with a new Lightsaber and another free DLC pack.
That hardware we’re talking about is a Kylo Ren Lightsaber Controller — the one with that menacing red cross-guard — that will be available through jedichallenges.com. The Lightsaber will go along with Jedi Challenges’s third free content update: the Dark Side Expansion. Players can square off against Yoda and Rey with an expanded storyline.
Both items will be made available in November.
