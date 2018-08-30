Android

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges expands with Dark Side and Kylo Ren Lightsaber

If you’ve bought the Lenovo Mirage augmented headset and have been playing Star Wars: Jedi Challenges for the past year with your virtually-augmented Lightsaber, you’ll have more to play for with a new Lightsaber and another free DLC pack.

That hardware we’re talking about is a Kylo Ren Lightsaber Controller — the one with that menacing red cross-guard — that will be available through jedichallenges.com. The Lightsaber will go along with Jedi Challenges’s third free content update: the Dark Side Expansion. Players can square off against Yoda and Rey with an expanded storyline.

Both items will be made available in November.

