Stadia has just been updated, and it has now added some new features to its gaming platform. Some of these features include 5.1 surround sound audio, plus an on-screen keyboard that works with gamepads through Chrome.

Your gaming experience in Stadia will improve after the latest Stadia 145 update. This new version will boost your experience in the Chrome browser; it includes 5.1 surround sound when playing on the web. You also get on-screen keyboard when you have a gamepad connected to Stadia, and you’ll see notifications for your connection quality while playing on mobile devices.

“We’ve rolled out some new features on Stadia… 5.1 surround sound on web… You’ll now see an on-screen keyboard on web when you have a gamepad connected to Stadia… You’ll see notifications for your connection quality while playing on mobile devices.”

Source Android Central

Via Google

