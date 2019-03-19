Android

Expect more squircles on the Google Play Store

Contents

App publishers have some work to do over the next couple of months to satisfy new icon specifications for the Google Play Store.

As such, most Android users should expect to see a big change to listing pages: the icon will now be in a squircle shape. Or a square with rounded corners. Your choice what you call it.

Icons will remain at 512 x 512, but design considerations must be made for the new shape. Corners will have a circumference based on a radius of 102 pixels or 20 percent of the icon size. No alpha or transparent backgrounds can be used.

Developers can upload new-style icons — in addition to updating old-style icons — from early April. They will only be able to upload new-style icons from May 1. The squircle aesthetic goes live on June 24 and any apps that aren’t converted will be moved inside a white squircle.

The icons will appear on the Play Store for Android and Chrome OS. Android TV, Android Auto and Wear OS will still stick with the circular app icons, though.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
XDA-Developers
Source
Android Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Android, Chrome OS, Chromebooks, Design, developers, Google, Google Play Store, News, software, UI
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.