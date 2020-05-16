We have good news for all of those LG fans who purchased an LG G8X ThinQ on Sprint’s network. The last device of LG’s G series is now receiving its Android 10 update.

Unlocked versions of the LG G8X ThinQ started getting Android 10 back in December 2019, but maybe Sprint was too busy to release this software for its devices because of the whole T-Mobile merger. XDA forum users have been reporting that they have started to receive this update OTA, and LG has also published the Android 10 source code for the Sprint model on its site.

If you have a Sprint LG G8X, make sure to check if there’s an update available for your device and start enjoying some of the goodies of the latest Android version.

Source Android Police

Via XDA Developers