The Sprint and T-Mobile merger has finally taken place, and we have witnessed several changes since the merger was approved back in November 2019. Now we get new information telling us that the Sprint brand will officially disappear on August 2, 2020.

T-Mobile has confirmed that on August 2, 2020, it will officially unify Sprint’s operations under the T-Mobile brand, which means that Sprint will formally cease to exist. The Sprint and T-Mobile merger finally took place on April 1, and since then, T-Mobile has laid off many Sprint former employees, and it also has disabled Sprint’s 5G networks, and the next change will be rebranding most Sprint retail stores as new T-Mobile stores. On a positive note, there will be new deals announced next week.

Source Android Authority