We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Sprint and T-Mobile merger has finally taken place, and we have witnessed several changes since the merger was approved back in November 2019. Now we get new information telling us that the Sprint brand will officially disappear on August 2, 2020.

T-Mobile has confirmed that on August 2, 2020, it will officially unify Sprint’s operations under the T-Mobile brand, which means that Sprint will formally cease to exist. The Sprint and T-Mobile merger finally took place on April 1, and since then, T-Mobile has laid off many Sprint former employees, and it also has disabled Sprint’s 5G networks, and the next change will be rebranding most Sprint retail stores as new T-Mobile stores. On a positive note, there will be new deals announced next week.

Source Android Authority

You May Also Like
UK bans HUAWEI from its 5G network infrastructure
In yet another major setback for HUAWEI, the UK government has announced…
Oppo, mediatek, ericsson, Prakhar Khanna, parkyprakhar
Reliance Jio is all set for deployment of 5G in India soon
Jio will be setting up the network at its premises without the involvement of any third part vendor or technology provider.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Samsung tablets and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, Samsung Galaxy tablets and more on sale