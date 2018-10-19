Sprint and Verizon announce strings-attached free iPhone XR deals

Tonight’s the night to drink a few more cups of tea or coffee and stay up to see if you’ll be able to click the quickest on your way to avoiding $1,000+ iPhones and buying a more affordable ($750+) iPhone.

From 3:01am Eastern tonight, retailers and carriers will open up pre-orders for the iPhone XR. T-Mobile has established its complicated quartet-packaging discount scheme, now it’s Sprint’s and Verizon’s turns to tell of their deals.

Sprint customers will get a straight-up free 18-month lease on the 64GB iPhone XR, valued at $749.99, with an upgrade or new line and one of the following devices in good condition traded in:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S8 Active

Galaxy Note 8

LG G7 ThinQ

Google Pixel*

Pixel 2*

Pixel 2 XL*

*For new lines only, upgrades excluded.

Those who wish to own their device after the lease can opt to make monthly payments of $31.25 for six months or the equivalent in a shorter period — $187.50 doesn’t sound like a bad price to own an iPhone XR, though.

Meanwhile, Verizon is doling $750 credit over two years for those who buy an iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on an installment plan. A new line of service is required, but there’s no need for a trade-in. Furthermore, iPhone XR buyers can take advantage of $100 off an iPad or $50 off a Apple Watch — both on two-year terms, limit one each per customer.

iPhone XR cases are 25 percent off from when pre-orders begin through October 25, though no phone purchase is necessary.

No official word on what AT&T will do for its iPhone XR concessions, though we suspect it will come just as orders launch in the dead of night.