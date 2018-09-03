Other OS

Sprint Unlimited Premium is $90 a month with Amazon Prime, Hulu, Tidal, big hotspot

AT&T and Verizon have been piling on their content services to bulk up recently introduced “premium” wireless data plans. While T-Mobile might be working at ways to leverage its acquisition of Level3 TV, all Sprint owns is a controlling share of music streaming service TIDAL, but what it can offer with partnerships may be enticing enough for you at $90 per month.

Unlimited Premium brings a whole bunch of perks for that price, considering that this is $20 up from the Unlimited Plus tier. In addition to unlimited talk, text and data — with full HD streaming video and upgraded rates for other sorts of streaming — coming things like unlimited talk, text and full-speed data when roaming in Canada and Mexico, a free TIDAL Premium membership, a free Hulu Limited Commercials subscription and a free Amazon Prime subscription.

Perhaps the cherry on top for remote workers is a 50GB hotspot allowance at LTE speeds. It’s no unlimited data for Windows on ARM PCs, but it’ll do for many.

At the best possible prices, a la carte subscriptions for Hulu, TIDAL and Amazon Prime cost $28 a month. Sprint has also been offering TIDAL and Hulu subscriptions as part of its premium plans Prime memberships with charges integrated into customers’ monthly bills at a slightly higher rate. In addition to those extra data privileges, that’s more than enough of a bargain at $90.

