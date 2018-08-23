Sprint Unlimited Kickstart back at higher price, definitely for a limited time

It’s another in a series of “Flash Sales” at Sprint, but instead of iPhones and people wearing overcoats over sandwich boards, this one is a throwback to the few days that the fourth-largest national wireless carrier offered its Unlimited Kickstart plan.

Several weeks ago, customers switching from the competition could bring in or buy a phone on Sprint, put in their current number and get talk, text and data — with caps at 480p for streaming video, 500kbps for music, 2Mbps for live games and general throttling under network congestion — for just $15 per month.

The network says that the offer proved too popular for its own good and had to be pulled sooner than planned. It also spurred a new MVNO using its network to lower its starting price.

From tomorrow, Sprint’s bringing it back, but at the slightly less desirable price of $25 per month. Still, compared to basic plans from the same carrier as well as T-Mobile at $60 a month, this seems like a walk in the park.

No hard end date on this promo, either, so act fast if you want in.