Flashing is back as Sprint takes iPhone X to $5 a month
Remember a couple weeks ago when Sprint decided to flash its customers with a pretty okay deal on the iPhone 8? Yep, that’s back.
This time around, it’s on the iPhone X. It’s only $5 per month on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease — if you want to own the device, it’s going to be $120 total. That said, it’s not going to come easy: new and existing customers will have to start a new line and trade-in an eligible phone to be eligible for this deal.
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- ASUS ZenFone AR
- Essential Phone
- Google Pixel
- Pixel XL
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2 XL
- HTC 10
- HTC U11
- Sonim XP58
- Sonim XP8
- LG G5
- LG G6
- LG Stylo 3
- LG Stylo 3 Plus
- LG Stylo 4
- LG V20
- LG V30
- LG V30+
- Moto Z3 Play
- Moto Z2 Play
- Moto Z2 Force
- Moto Z Play
- Moto Z Force Droid
- Moto Z Droid
- Moto Z
- Moto X4
- Moto E5 Play
- Moto E Plus
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy S9+
- Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy S8 Active
- Galaxy Note 5
- Galaxy S7 edge
- Galaxy S7 Active
- Galaxy S7
- Galaxy S6 edge+
- Galaxy S6 edge
- Galaxy S5 Active
- Galaxy S5
- Galaxy A8+
- Galaxy J7
- Galaxy J7 Perx
- Galaxy J7 Reine
- Galaxy J7 Prime
But considering rumors that Apple will be killing off further production of the iPhone X, this deal makes it quite easy to snag what may be considered in the future to be a collector’s item. The deal’s only going on until August 17 or when supplies run out.
That said, good luck getting around to a Sprint store if you’re daunted by actors wearing sandwich boards under trenchcoats.
