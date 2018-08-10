Flashing is back as Sprint takes iPhone X to $5 a month

Remember a couple weeks ago when Sprint decided to flash its customers with a pretty okay deal on the iPhone 8? Yep, that’s back.

This time around, it’s on the iPhone X. It’s only $5 per month on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease — if you want to own the device, it’s going to be $120 total. That said, it’s not going to come easy: new and existing customers will have to start a new line and trade-in an eligible phone to be eligible for this deal.

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

ASUS ZenFone AR

Essential Phone

Google Pixel

Pixel XL

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

HTC 10

HTC U11

Sonim XP58

Sonim XP8

LG G5

LG G6

LG Stylo 3

LG Stylo 3 Plus

LG Stylo 4

LG V20

LG V30

LG V30+

Moto Z3 Play

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z

Moto X4

Moto E5 Play

Moto E Plus

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9+

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S8 Active

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S7 Active

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S5 Active

Galaxy S5

Galaxy A8+

Galaxy J7

Galaxy J7 Perx

Galaxy J7 Reine

Galaxy J7 Prime

But considering rumors that Apple will be killing off further production of the iPhone X, this deal makes it quite easy to snag what may be considered in the future to be a collector’s item. The deal’s only going on until August 17 or when supplies run out.

That said, good luck getting around to a Sprint store if you’re daunted by actors wearing sandwich boards under trenchcoats.