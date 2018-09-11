New docs in Sprint/T-Mobile merger lead FCC to pause public comment period

The FCC is putting a hold to the 180-day comment period on the proposed merger between national wireless carriers Sprint and T-Mobile to review new documents submitted in support for the transaction.

The commission told the carriers’ counsel that it had received papers and guidance primarily from T-Mobile within the past two weeks that marked departures from previous statements regarding network engineering models and network buildout funding. T-Mobile also provided extra economic modeling that responded in part to petitions to deny the deal. The Un-carrier has laid out robust plans for its capital expenditures with regards to 5G, riding high on customer base growth.

Some concerns have been raised about how the merger would affect the prepaid wireless market as subsidiaries MetroPCS, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile have a majority share. Intelligence officials have also called out Sprint for failing to purge Huawei equipment from its grid as per previous agreements with the government.

“The clock will remain stopped until the Applicants have completed the record on which they intend to rely and a reasonable period of time has passed for staff and third-party review,” the letter reads.

The $26 billion all-stock deal was launched in May and was thought to have easy support from the conserative-led FCC.