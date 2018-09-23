Sprint/T-Mobile merger delays may have been because of new 5G home internet ploy

The FCC had stopped the public comment period on the proposed merger with Sprint and T-Mobile earlier this month upon review of new documents submitted pertaining to changes to the “New T-Mobile’s” business models.

Turns out that those changes may have been the addition of home internet to its plans for rolling out its 5G network. Some of the documents have been released for public inspection and inside them are some ambitious estimates: the company “expects to acquire 1.9 million in-home wireless broadband customers by 2021 and 9.5 million customers by 2024.”

The New T-Mobile is looking to disrupt the fixed broadband industry by adopting its Un-carrier initiatives to the new vertical. It hopes to bring average download speeds of 100Mbps immediately and 500Mbps to more than 200 million people in the country by 2024.

The companies also insist on keeping all of the spectrum both entities currently own to keep pace with AT&T and Verizon and deliver the best offerings for its expanded service realm. The New T-Mobile also wants to keep all of its prepaid brands (MetroPCS, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile) which currently have the majority share of the subscriber market. Competition conservationists may have something to say about these arguments as public comments continue to come in.

Verizon will launch 5G fixed broadband service on October 1.