Sprint sues AT&T over using misleading 5G branding

You probably remember how AT&T rebranded its 4G LTE to 5G E (5G evolution), a change that was also included in the beta of iOS 12.2. Basically, not much changes, except the icon. Well, it appears that Sprint doesn’t like the move (which generated plenty of criticism) and decided to sue AT&T late Thursday, according to a Reuters report.

AT&T users in roughly 400 markets are seeing the 5G E icon instead of 4G, which AT&T explained as being an intermediary step towards 5G, faster than 4G LTE. Sprint believes this is misleading customers into believing they are using real 5G, which has not yet been widely deployed.

Sprint said a survey showed 54 percent of AT&T’s consumers believed their “5G E” network is the same as or better than a 5G network and 43 percent believed that if they buy an AT&T phone today, it would be capable of running on 5G.

AT&T did not comment on the matter, yet. Sprint and Verizon are both planning on releasing 5G-capable smartphones in the summer, and in the first half of the year, respectively.