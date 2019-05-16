Sprint will begin selling the LG V50 ThinQ 5G starting tomorrow

5G is right around the corner, and Sprint is getting ready by offering its customers 5G enabled devices from LG, one of which will start being sold tomorrow. This device is the LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

Sprint will soon have its first 5G smartphone available for sale at www.sprint.com/sprint5G. This is the first 5G enabled device that Sprint is going to offer to its customers. Pre-orders for the LG V50 5G will start tomorrow, and the devices will be available in stores on May 31st. However, these devices will be exclusive to specific areas of the US where the 5G network from Sprint is active. That means that they will only be available in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City. They will later expand to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington D.C. The LG V50 ThinQ 5G will cost just $24 per month if purchased through a Sprint Flex lease.