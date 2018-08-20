Sprint is giving out big discounts on smartphones, pricing plans and more. These Flash Sales start today and they include some of the best Apple and Samsung devices around.

You have four days left to get an iPhone X and Unlimited Basic plan for just $35 a month per line when you get four lines. This offer is also available with an eligible trade-in and Sprint Flex Lease. You also get Hulu service included in this plan so you can watch all the TV you want.

If you’re more interested in an Android device, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is also available in these Flash Sales for just $5 a month. This offer is also available until Thursday, and it only requires you to get the phone with Sprint Unlimited through Sprint Flex Lease. Just remember to hurry up before these Flash Sales expire, or wait until we get better offers.