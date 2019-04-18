Sprint will replace Galaxy S10 models with LTE connectivity issues

Some Sprint Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ units have been exhibiting LTE connectivity issues. According to the carrier, both Sprint and Samsung have received “a small number of reports about unexpected roaming, data loss, or voice issues on the Galaxy S10 models“. Both the phone-maker and the network operator are investigating the issues, according to the statement.

A software update addressing preventively this issue was released on March 27, but apparently not all devices were fixed with the firmware. Additionally, another software update was issued according to Sprint on April 16 to prevent these issues.

Devices already in the full data failure state cannot be recovered by any means, even with new software, and should be replaced.

However, devices that are in a “full data failure state” are impossible to get fixed, and Sprint will replace the affected units. Here’s the procedure, according to Sprint, for all scenarios: