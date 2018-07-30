Sprint “flashes” a big sale on iPhone 8

With September and the announcement of new iPhones just about a month away, we’d figure it’d be about time retailers put the hammer down on deals for the iPhones they’re currently holding. The iPhone X promotions have been getting more aggressive lately and now Sprint is bringing those deals down with the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 will be available for $8 per month after credits on an 18-month Sprint Flex lease. Customers can lease to own by paying the same rate for an additional 6 months. A 64GB iPhone 8 usually costing $699 will now only cost $192 — no “buy one, get one” requirements here.

Sprint also shared a video with us promoting this sale, which goes from July 31 to August 9. See what you think of it.