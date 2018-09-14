Other OS

Sprint Express to appear in Walgreens stores around Chicago and DFW

Contents

In the waning days of its existence, RadioShack had decided to increase integrations from Sprint in their store space to keep its brand relevant. That didn’t do much to save it from bankruptcy, though.

That said, Sprint is going to expand once again into third-party territory, this time withone of the nation’s largest drugstore chains. Walgreens has announced that 80 of its stores in Chicagoland and the Dallas-Fort Worth region will soon have Sprint Express experiences. The new sublets follow on from a pilot program in Chicago and Gainesville, Florida.

Customers will be able to purchase accessories, products and plans including those from Assurance Wireless, a government-supported Lifeline Assistance Program.

Sprint will be filling positions at the stores. The company, via its Sprint and prepaid Boost Mobile brands, is also giving service discounts for all Walgreens employees and their families.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Walgreens
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Boost Mobile, business, carriers, News, retail, Sprint, US, Walgreens
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.