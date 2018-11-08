Android

Sprint brings on CAT S48c, a sub-$500 tough phone

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM630 Snapdragon 630
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 508 GPU

Screen Size

5 inches LCD
1080 x 1920 (~441 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 5

Memory

4GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage + microSD up to 128GB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

4,000mAh battery

Release Date

November 9th, 2018

Operating System

Android Oreo

Caterpillar is back again from its backhoes and dumptrucks via its ODM, Bullitt Mobile, to bring a phone to your construction site, dig site, ship deck, work yard or wherever you need a tough phone with the CAT S48c. And it’s gonna be on Sprint from tomorrow.

Phones in this category typically feature last-generation specifications welded within a heavily-rubberized case, but with some of the component jumps and assurances made with this phone, this could definitely be a worthwhile daily driver for use at the cafe or at home.

It features a body rated IP68 for up to half an hour of immersion in 1.5 meters of water, MIL-STD 810G for transitory drops and is approved for use in Class I, Division 2 locations where incidental presences of flammable materials occur. It’s rated for use between -13°F and 131°F (-25°C to 55°C) and the display can be used with wet hands or gloves.

Importantly, it also has push-to-talk capabilities through Sprint Direct Connect Plus for quick walkie-talkie sessions.

Other aspects aren’t frilly, but some are a pleasant surprise: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset with 4GB of RAM, single cameras on both sides and Android Oreo pre-loaded with a promised update to Pie in the wings.

The CAT S48c is available from tomorrow at Sprint stores and online for $480 or through an 18-month Flex lease at $20 per month.

Source
Sprint
