Sprint’s Black Friday deals are already here with more on November 21

The latest carrier to prepare for Black Friday and the commercial madness to ensue is Sprint. While there are some offers that have actually been running prior to today, the big deals are to span from November 21 to December 2.

Already active on the iPhone side, customers can get a new iPhone XS, XS Max or XR and get another iPhone XR for free on lease. There’s also a BOGO strictly for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. There’s a $100 discount off an Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular. And if you’re looking for a tablet, the 6th-gen 32GB iPad 9.7 is just $4.17 per month after credits. Finally, from November 21, the iPhone 7 will go on sale for about $100.

Meanwhile, from that same date, the Galaxy Note 9 will come down by more than half in price to $20 per month, the S9+ will go to $10 per month and the S9 will be just $5 a month. For the LG V40 ThinQ, it will be priced at exactly half-off — $20 per month — but customers will also get a 49-inch LG UHD TV, valued at $499, for free.

All of these deals require at least one new line for existing accounts and two for switchers and new customers. Devices must be on an 18-month Flex lease, though, so if you’re looking to own the device, please note any extra payments you’ll need to make to get there.

Finally, Sprint is making its way into smart car accessories with the debut of Sprint Drive, an OBD II plug to link up diagnostic data to the cloud. With an MSRP of $120, it’s free after credits, though the Drive proves an exception to the rule as it is on a 24-month installment scheme. No word on if data will cost extra.

More phones are on general discount. Click through the source link below this story to see all the details.