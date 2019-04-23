Sprint and AT&T reach settlement in 5G Evolution lawsuit

Back in February Sprint sued AT&T over using what it believed misleading 5G branding. AT&T users basically started seeing a 5G E icon instead of 4G in more than 400 markets, a move AT&T explained by being an intermediary step towards 5G, faster than 4G LTE.

The two carriers reached a settlement on Monday, a move which is deemed amicable by both parties. While news of the settlement broke first on Law360, details were not made public. However, CNET reports, citing a source familiar with the matter, that AT&T will continue its 5G Evolution marketing campaign.

Whether the settlement involved money or disclaimers is yet unknown, but we will make sure to report back as soon as more details surface.