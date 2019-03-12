Sprint takes AT&T 5G E lawsuit to the public in New York Times ad

Full-page ads in The New York Times don’t inherently capture as much attention as advertising through other means do — paper circulation is at historical lows and the many digital readers partaking in Times content won’t be able to take in that commercial message.

But online media coverage usually picks up the slack and it’s the case with Sprint as it takes a bite out of AT&T’s “5G Evolution” branding for its enhanced 4G LTE network. The nation’s fourth-largest wireless carrier by subscriber volume is suing the second-largest for what it perceives to be deceptive marketing to consumers who wouldn’t know better on a superficial basis.

To be clear, AT&T has an active 5G network, but it is limited to just 12 markets at this point. At the same time, some iPhone users are seeing that their network indicator icons have been switched away from reading as “LTE” to “5G E.”

Here’s an excerpt of Sprint’s Times ad, which you can read in full at the source link below this story:

AT&T seems to be delighted by the depth and breadth of their deception. AT&T admitted that the company’s 5G E advertising is strictly a narrative to outline how they want the world to work — not a reflection of today’s reality. […] By this summer, we will begin offering our customers real mobile 5G in nine major metro areas. And if the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile is approved, the new company will deliver the world’s best 5G network with higher speeds and more capacity, coverage and consistency nationwide, including in rural America.

The bolstering of companies’ merger comes at a key point in the regulatory review process as the FCC has paused its oversight “shot clock” to let the public comment on a substantial addition to Sprint’s and T-Mobile’s case for combining: a 5G-based home broadband ploy.