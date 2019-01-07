Sprint 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 coming summer of 2019

We can’t help it but reiterate the facts: 5G is happening, major manufacturers and carriers are soon deploying, and Samsung is preparing at least two 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 models. That’s apparently two out of the total of five Galaxy S10 models that we need to be on the lookout for. We know to expect the 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 on Sprint’s network, we just didn’t know exactly when.

Thanks to a recent Sprint official press release, we now do know. “Samsung is one of our key 5G network infrastructure Massive MIMO providers, so we are delighted that they will also deliver one of our first 5G smartphones, putting blazing fast connectivity right into our customers’ hands”, said Dr. John Saw, Sprint chief technology officer.

Sprint today confirmed plans for an innovative, standards-based 5G smartphone expected to launch in summer 2019 from Samsung. Sprint customers will be among the first in the world to experience the incredible speed, reliability and mobility of 5G on this feature-rich handset.

We’ll, of course, know all about it, because Samsung will announce the Galaxy S10 line-up earlier than that. And, even if the 5G Samsung Galaxy S10 will not be part of the special event, the leaks and rumors will fill in the blanks. Still, the fact remains: if you want a 5G phone on a 5G network, you’ll be able to have it this year. Question remains: are you willing to pay the premium?