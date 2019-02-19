A better look at the Sprint 5G LG V50 ThinQ

We’ve seen the Sprint 5G LG V50 ThinQ over the weekend thanks to an Evan Blass leak. However, the image Blass leaked was low resolution, but he’s making up for that with the image above. It’s the same device render, only this time it is high-resolution enough to clearly see the notch, and the triple-camera setup on the back.

Of course, the Sprint golden-yellow 5G logo above the cameras is clearer, and it seems like you will probably have to deal with it, whether you like it or not. If the render is 100% accurate, than those triple-cameras on the back will be flush and not raised on a hump. The fingerprint scanner sits below them, and rumors talk about a 4,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 855 on-board.

On February 24, LG is expected to unveil the LG G8 ThinQ at MWC 2019. Judging by the date and time on the 5G LG V50 render above, this particular phone might make an appearance in Barcelona as well. We’ll be there to tell you all about it!