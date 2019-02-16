Sprint 5G LG V50 ThinQ leaks showing off 5G logo

The fact that Sprint will carry an LG-branded 5G phone is well-known since the end of last year. The carrier called the phone “distinct”, and we later found out said phone will likely be the 5G LG V50 ThinQ, as leaked last month. Now, with the help of Evan Blass, we can be certain, as we’re getting another look at the phone, complete with its ugly 5G branding on the back. Probably for marketing purposes pushing the service, and, of course, bragging rights.

There’s a notch, as you’d expect, to the left and right of which you can spot the Sprint carrier name, and the 5G network indicator. The date says February 24, so this phone could be shown off at MWC 2019, where the LG G8 ThinQ is expected to make an appearance as the main course.

The back features a triple-camera setup, like the V40, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Of course, you can’t miss the 5G logo in Sprint golden yellow, matching the wallpaper on the display.