Last month, Spotify made a solid statement by partnering with Joe Rogan in an exclusive deal reportedly worth $100 million to bring his hit show – The Joe Rogan Experience – to its platform. Now, the company has landed another mega-celebrity in Kim Kardashian West to host a show exclusively on Spotify, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The show will reportedly document the work West has done with the Innocence Project, a non-profit dedicated to exonerating people who have been wrongfully convicted through the use of DNA testing technology and helping reform the criminal justice system. The yet-to-be-named show will be exclusive to Spotify and will be co-produced and co-hosted by West and Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

Unfortunately, there is no word on the financial details of the deal reached between West and Spotify, but it is unlikely that the amount will be as high as the one paid to Joe Rogan for moving an already popular show to the platform. Also, it is not known when the show will debut on Spotify’s network.