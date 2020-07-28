Watch parties are a great way to enjoy movies together with friends and family members on Netflix, although remotely, in what is being called ‘the new normal.’ But what about a good ‘ol group listening party? Spotify has introduced a new feature called Group Session (originally arriving as a beta in May) that lets users host a remote listening party with friends and their loved ones.

Spotify users can now listen to a podcast or enjoy a playlist remotely with friends via synced playback. What this means is you and your friends listen to the same music or podcast simultaneously on their respective devices, and can control the playback (pause, play, skip, select tracks on the queue and add in choices) as well.

Currently, the Group Session feature will allow a listening party with up to five people at maximum. To use the feature, tap on the Connect menu at the bottom left corner on the play screen and scroll down to find the “Start a group session” option. Tap on it to create an invite link and then share it via any social media platform, or let your listening party just scan the Spotify code to join.

Note: The Group Session feature is available for Spotify Premium users only, is still in beta.