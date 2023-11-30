The popular Spotify Wrapped 2023 list is finally available on desktop, tablets, mobile, and on the web. This year’s Spotify Wrapped gives you the ability to see more in-depth information about your top songs, podcasts, artists, albums, and much more. Whether you want to go down memory lane or are just interested, Spotify Wrapped gives you an idea about your most listened songs, habits, and favorite genres.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

For those unaware, Spotify Wrapped is an annual campaign that lets you see and celebrate your favorite songs, artists, albums, podcasts, and more. Spotify usually provides cards and stories in its app, providing in-depth information about your most listened songs, artists, listening habits, and genres.

“Me in 2023 demonstrates a streaming habit that defined your listening this year. When you flip your card, it reveals a listening character specific to your tastes and habits on Spotify. Then, you can share it with the world so they can see—and celebrate—the true you. “ says Spotify.

These cards and stories are shareable; everyone can share their unique and custom story to celebrate with friends and family. The list also includes metrics, such as the total listening time for the given year, and it creates a playlist of your most listened songs that you can listen to on repeat. The list also gives you fun characters based on your listening habits, giving you fun ways to compare your habits with your friends.

The Wrapped event also gives an insight about what users listened to in a specific region, and on a global scale. You can see the US-specific list over at Spotify, where you can also find out more about the global listening habits and most-streamed songs.

How to find Spotify Wrapped 2023?

Before you take a look at your own Spotify Wrapped 2023 statistics, you have to ensure your application is fully up-to-date on all platforms. Alternatively, you can sign in on the web and see your most-streamed list.

On mobile, you can head into the Spotify app. Make sure that you’re on the “Home” page. Once you’re on the Home page, you’ll see a large banner that says, “Your 2023 Wrapped is here.” Tap on it, and you’ll be greeted with all of the fun information.

I don’t have Spotify; who else offers Wrapped 2023?

Following the success of Spotify Wrapped, most other music streaming services started to offer their own version of Wrapped. Apple Music provides Replay, while YouTube Music allows you to Recap your favorite songs in a similar story-based fashion and with a list of your statistics.

Apple Music Replay

Apple’s list of top songs can be found here.

On both Android and iOS, you have to open the Apple Music app and go to “Listen Now”. Scroll down until you see Replay: Your Top Songs by Year. From here, you can see your Replay playlists that contain your most-streamed artists, songs, and various charts to explore music. Apple Music Replay is also available on the web.

YouTube Music Recap

On both Android and iOS, tap on your avatar in the top right corner and open “Your Recap.” Tap on “Get your Recap” to see your stats. You can also see the Recap on the web.

FAQ

Q: Who are the most streamed Spotify artists globally in 2023?

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Q: What are the most-streamed songs globally on Spotify in 2023?

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

Q: Which album was most-streamed globally on Spotify in 2023?

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

Q: Which podcast was most-streamed globally on Spotify in 2023?

Top Podcasts Globally

You can see the entire global and US-specific and global list over at Spotify.com.