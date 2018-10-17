Spotify has new Wear OS app, same dependence on phone

Music streaming platform Spotify has been connecting with wearable OS platforms in recent weeks to debut dedicated apps with an easy way to keep playlists close to users without the need of a phone.

It already had an Android Wear app, but now Spotify has announced its shiny, new Wear OS app. It also announced that it has partnered with Fossil to pre-load the app on Fossil Gen 4 and Michael Kors Access Runway series devices from next month.

The app allows users to choose playlists, control playback and control other devices logged to the same Spotify Premium account through Spotify Connect. However, much unlike the certified Spotify app that Garmin has made for its Connect IQ and Samsung with Tizen OS on its wearables, the Wear OS app still won’t let users download songs to local storage for offline playback. It’s also not clear if cellular smartwatches will be able to stream Spotify content on their own.

Spotify’s official response to questions about those feature omissions is as follows: