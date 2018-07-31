Android

You can finally easily set a Spotify song as your alarm on Android

Contents

One of the small things in life we’d all like to control is when we wake up. We’d like to be fully rested before we start our days, right? Well, sadly, a lot of us can’t dictate our own bedtimes and arousals.

But at least we can decide what sounds we want to wake up to. Sure, there’s always been ways to load songs up and set them up so your phone can play them as your alarm, but a new Spotify integration with the Google Clock app will go a long way to cut down on hassle.

Users can set alarms up in the Clock app and then, when choosing sounds, can link their Spotify account (free or premium, doesn’t matter) and choose a song via search, playlists or the recently played list. When the alarm goes off, you’ll have the option of continuing on with your Spotify session.

Google says that the feature will be out to all users around the world (at least where Spotify is supported) by the end of the week on devices with Android 5.0 Lollipop and later.

If you’ve got Spotify, there’s no need for separate, dedicated alarm apps anymore.

Read More

Share This Post
Join the discussion...
Via
Android and Me
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Android, Apps, clock, Google, Music Streaming, News, Spotify
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.