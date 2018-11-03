Music streaming platform Spotify is spreading itself around in the wearable realm with new apps for Google’s Wear OS, Samsung’s Tizen OS and Garmin’s Connect IQ. The expansion continues on, though.

Participants in the Spotify beta program have started to spot a new TestFlight build that includes an Apple Watch vertical. On the r/Apple subreddit, one user said that the app seems only set for playback controls, so that’s left cellular streaming and downloads for offline playback in the lurch.

To the credit of integration, competitor Apple Music offers cellular streaming and local downloads.

Spotify’s biggest dilemma lies with Apple’s 30 percent cut for in-app purchases, so it’ll be interesting to see how the company deals with that as development goes on.