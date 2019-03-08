6 months of Spotify Premium free for Galaxy S10 buyers

Music streaming platform Spotify has expanded an initial partnership with Samsung with not only the launch of the Galaxy S10, but with future devices from other Android smartphone series as well.

The Spotify app will now be pre-loaded onto the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Galaxy Fold and select Galaxy A models in a number of regions (depending on carrier).

US customers who have not tried out Spotify Premium can redeem 6 months of the paid-tier service for free within the app on their eligible device. They can also make search requests through Samsung’s Bixby AI service on their phones, tablets, smartwatches and smart TVs and play results directly off of Spotify.

With the long-ago demise of Samsung’s Milk content streaming services, Spotify is now its official partner for streaming music, so expect more of these announcements down the line.