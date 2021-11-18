Spotify Podcast subscriptions now available in more countries

Spotify's Podcast subscription is now available in 33 more countries in addition to the United States.

Spotify expanded its podcast subscription service to 33 countries outside the United States. The change was first spotted by Yahoo! Finance, and the company has since confirmed that podcast creators around the world will now be able to mark their episodes as “subscribers-only” content in 33 countries in addition to the United States.

Spotify isn't adding any new features to the podcast service. Instead, the service has just expanded globally. In addition to the United States, Spotify Podcast subscription is available in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Yahoo! Finance has also reported that the service will be available in Canada, Germany, Austria, and France starting next week.

With Spotify Podcast now expanding to new countries, it seems that Spotify is on the way to building the next audio empire. The company has been the 'king' of the music streaming industry for many years, and now the company is stepping its foot in other audio sectors. Spotify recently acquired an Audible-like company to bring audiobooks to the platform.

Via: 9to5Mac, Yahoo! Finance