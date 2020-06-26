Spotify has announced that its music streaming service is now available on Amazon Echo devices in India. The feature is rolling out for both Premium and free tier subscribers. Further, Spotify says that the feature will soon be made available for other Alexa-enabled devices, including Fire TV models and mobile devices.

Originally, the company had added support for Amazon Echo devices back in 2016. But it was rolled out for only premium subscribers in select markets. The free tier users got access to the feature in November 2019, but it was also restricted to select markets.

To set up Spotify on an Amazon Echo device, go to Alexa app > Settings > Music > Link New Service and select Spotify. You will be asked to enter your username and password. You can then use the Spotify app to play content on their Alexa devices by saying “Alexa, Spotify connect”.

Via: Gadgets360