Spotify is introducing Mixes, which will start with the songs you like and update with songs Spotify thinks you’ll love. The new feature is rolling out today to the app’s users globally. Spotify Mixes is inspired by Daily Mix, which is the company’s most popular personalized playlist among users.

At its Stream On event last month, the company announced that it will be evolving and expanding the Daily Mix family. It said that it would be adding more playlists that are increasingly personalized to the users and these will evolve over time. Hence, providing you more with more recommendations to choose from based on your moods and interests. Spotify Mixes is rolling out to Free and Premium users globally.

“There isn’t just one Spotify experience. There are actually more like 345 million different Spotify experiences—one for each listener. Every day, half a trillion events—whether they are searches, listens, likes, or countless other actions—take place on Spotify, powering and guiding our machine learning system. This gives us the ability to drive discovery in a way that audio has never seen before,” said Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s Chief R&D Officer.

Spotify Mixes will have three new mix categories: artist mix, genre mix, and decade mix. Each mix category will have several playlists featuring artists, genres, and decades the users listen to often. Spotify says that each mix is created with the user at its core. It is based on their listening habits and the artists, genres, and decades they listen to most. You’ll not just hear your favorite artists, but your favorite songs from those artists.

Further, the company adds songs it thinks you would love. This will allow your playlist to be filled with the music you have on repeat alongside some fresh picks. Moreover, each mix updates frequently, which offers endless possibilities with always something new to discover.