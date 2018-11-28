Other OS

Spotify expanding in Middle East, Africa, maybe even India

Contents

A couple weeks ago, Spotify had announced that its streaming music service would be available in 13 markets across North Africa and the Middle East.

Variety reported them to be Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, the Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. With the expansion, Spotify also has Global Cultures hub specialized for Arab media.

The company is now present in 78 markets, but it could also add one biggie to the mix as the same publication also reports that India is in Spotify’s sights. A launch could happen within six months and would facilitate the staff of at least 300 employees in Mumbai.

Di Digital reports that Spotify’s attempts to acquire an Indian music streaming platform have failed. It was hoped that this would give the foreign player a starting advantage, but it seems that Spotify will start from zero. Variety‘s sources say one of the measures the company will take is a multi-month Spotify Premium trial.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Variety (MEA)
Source
Di Digtal
Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Africa, Apps, India, Middle East, Music Streaming, News, Rumors, Spotify
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed