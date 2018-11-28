Spotify expanding in Middle East, Africa, maybe even India

A couple weeks ago, Spotify had announced that its streaming music service would be available in 13 markets across North Africa and the Middle East.

Variety reported them to be Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, the Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. With the expansion, Spotify also has Global Cultures hub specialized for Arab media.

The company is now present in 78 markets, but it could also add one biggie to the mix as the same publication also reports that India is in Spotify’s sights. A launch could happen within six months and would facilitate the staff of at least 300 employees in Mumbai.

Di Digital reports that Spotify’s attempts to acquire an Indian music streaming platform have failed. It was hoped that this would give the foreign player a starting advantage, but it seems that Spotify will start from zero. Variety‘s sources say one of the measures the company will take is a multi-month Spotify Premium trial.